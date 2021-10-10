AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

NYSE:CP opened at $69.21 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

