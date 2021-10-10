AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,003,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

