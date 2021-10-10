Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

