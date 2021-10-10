Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $21.76

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $26.00. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKNO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

