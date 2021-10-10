Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $11.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,795.71. 1,325,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,790.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,513.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,487.00 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

