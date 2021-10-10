Alphacat Market Capitalization Tops $472,235.07 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $472,235.07 and approximately $35,117.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.42 or 1.00176288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.04 or 0.06108464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars.

