AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,176 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 2,896.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

