AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $362.91 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

