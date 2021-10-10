AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 816,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

