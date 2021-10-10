AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.