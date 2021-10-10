Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post $18.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 867.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $36.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $75.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.38 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.37.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

