ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 4,794.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 7.77% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA RDOG opened at $48.83 on Friday. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

