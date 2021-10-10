American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $284,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $336,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $2,582,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

