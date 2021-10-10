American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $28,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $1,456,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,812,000 after purchasing an additional 225,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

