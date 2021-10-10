American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3,536.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,289 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

