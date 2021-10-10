American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AOUT opened at $24.53 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

