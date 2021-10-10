AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 774.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

