Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $13.94 on Top Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $121.86 million and $10.25 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for $13.94 or 0.00025267 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,037.32 or 0.99729469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.83 or 0.06466839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,166 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.