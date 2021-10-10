Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.12. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.79 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

