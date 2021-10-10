Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report $925.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.80 million and the highest is $928.19 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $691.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

