Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $638.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $568.40 million to $708.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,001,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 315,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

