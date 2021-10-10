Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. NETGEAR posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,183. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $195,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,581. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 103,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

