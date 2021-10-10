Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report $106.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.87 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $412.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The firm has a market cap of $217.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

