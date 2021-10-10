Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 281.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth about $7,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth about $4,986,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 204.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.36. 115,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,156. BrightView has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

