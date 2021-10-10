Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $428,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $8,670,619. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -171.31 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

