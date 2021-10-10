Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

