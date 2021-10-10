Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 303,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,278. The firm has a market cap of $820.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

