Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $39.64

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 889,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,925. KBR has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

