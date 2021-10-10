Analysts Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) PT at C$71.67

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Open Text alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,120,402.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,190,604.39. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$62,263.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,386,364.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,401 shares of company stock worth $22,376,732.

OTEX traded down C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.33. The company had a trading volume of 559,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Open Text has a 12 month low of C$47.95 and a 12 month high of C$69.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.42. The company has a market cap of C$16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.74.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.