Analyzing Destination XL Group (DXLG) & Its Competitors

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS: DXLG) is one of 15 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Destination XL Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group’s peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Destination XL Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Destination XL Group Competitors 428 2349 2309 44 2.38

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.15%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 32.24%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destination XL Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $318.95 million -$64.54 million -8.39 Destination XL Group Competitors $6.29 billion -$125.07 million 52.85

Destination XL Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 4.84% 137.94% 4.72% Destination XL Group Competitors 5.86% 41.73% 8.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Destination XL Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets. It operates through the Stores, and Direct Businesses segments. The company was founded by Calvin Margolis and Stanley I. Berger in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.