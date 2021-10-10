ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

