Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242 ($16.23).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,363.50 ($17.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,438.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,549.85. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market cap of £13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.