Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,383.33.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.80 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

