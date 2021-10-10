AppCoins (APPC) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $492,246.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00223614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00098476 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,598,926 coins and its circulating supply is 244,598,925 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

