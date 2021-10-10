Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $165.12 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.