ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE ARX opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$12.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

