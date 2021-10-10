Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $116,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 415.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 181,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

