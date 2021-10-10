Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

