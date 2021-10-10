Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $371.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.43. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,127. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

