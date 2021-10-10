Aritzia’s (ATZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.83.

ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.39. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$18.86 and a twelve month high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

