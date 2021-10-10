Aritzia’s (ATZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.83.
ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.39. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$18.86 and a twelve month high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
