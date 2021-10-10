Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.