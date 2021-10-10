Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Upgraded at Barclays

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

AIAPF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Ascential has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

