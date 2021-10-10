ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.14

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.99. ASE Technology shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 60,208 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.