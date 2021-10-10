Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWETU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

