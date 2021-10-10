Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys 372 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

