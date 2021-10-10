Ativo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE TM opened at $171.97 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $240.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

