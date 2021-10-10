Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $429.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

