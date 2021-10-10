Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

ATLC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $54.30 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $898.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

