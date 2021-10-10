Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ATCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

ATCO stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 1,122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

