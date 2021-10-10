Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 838,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 215,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $1,068,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

